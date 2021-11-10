Several members of the Hoxie senior high volleyball team have been honored for their play during the 2021 season. Ellery Gillham, Kailey Moody, Cara Forrester and Chloe Prater were named to the 3A-Northeast All-Conference team, while Bailey Prater received Honorable Mention recognition.
Gillham, Moody and Forrester were also selected to the 3A All-State Team. Moody was also named to the All-State Tournament Team.
Hoxie was undefeated in conference play with a 14-0 league record and was 23-2 overall. The Lady Mustangs advanced to the second round of the state tournament.
Junior high
Five members of Hoxie’s junior high volleyball team also received postseason honors. Gracie Felton, Maddison Wells, Saydee Pratt and Cora Davis were named to the 3A-Northeast All-Conference team, and Mia Orrick received Honorable Mention recognition.
The junior Lady Mustangs went 12-6 overall and 11-5 in conference play.
Judy Goodwin is the head coach of both teams.
