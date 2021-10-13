The Hoxie Lady Mustangs traveled to Palestine-Wheatley for a 3A-Northeast Conference volleyball match on Oct. 5. Hoxie defeated the Lady Patriots in three sets, 25-12, 25-9, 25-13.
For Hoxie, Kailey Moody finished with 23 assists, a dig, three kills and was 12/13 serving, with three aces. Chloe Prater had a dig, three kills and was 9/9 serving, with two aces. Ellery Gillham had four digs, two kills, six blocks and was 20/20 serving, with 11 aces.
Cara Forrester had eight assists, a dig, eight kills and was 11/11 serving, with four aces. Bailey Prater had two digs, two kills and was 13/13 serving, with two aces. Nadia Greer had two digs, three kills and a block. Mykala Johnson added as assist, a dig and a kill, and Bella Brady had a dig and was 5/6 serving.
After Thursday’s victory over Walnut Ridge, the Lady Mustangs are 18-1 overall and 12-0 in conference play.
The junior Lady Mustangs also defeated Palestine-Wheatley in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18.
Gracie Felton had two assists, two digs and was 10/10 serving, with two aces. Mia Orrick had two digs and was 4/6 serving, with two aces. Cora Davis had seven digs, a kill and was 12/13 serving, with seven aces. Madison Wells had seven digs, two kills and was 4/5 serving, with three aces. Saydee Pratt had three digs and was 9/9 serving, with three aces, and Patricia Russell had four assists, a dig, a kill and was 5/6 serving, with an ace.
Following Thursday’s win over Walnut Ridge, the junior Lady Mustangs are 12-4 overall and 10-4 in the conference.
Manila
Hoxie swept the Manila Lady Lions on Oct. 4 at Mustang Gym. Set scores were 25-11, 25-10, 25-11.
Moody had 24 assists, four digs, three kills and was 16/16 serving, with an ace. Chloe Prater finished with six digs, two kills, a block and was 4/5 serving. Gillham had eight digs, nine kills, four blocks and was 14/14 serving, with four aces. Forrester added six assists, a dig, 11 kills and was 4/4 serving. Bailey Prater had an assist, six digs, three kills and was 23/23 serving, with an ace. Greer had an assist, a kill and a block, and Johnson added four kills and two blocks. Brady finished with four digs and was 5/5 serving, and Carley Franks was 1/1 serving.
The junior Lady Mustangs defeated Manila 25-16, 25-11. Felton finished with six assists, a kill and was 17/17 serving, with five aces. Orrick had two digs, two kills and was 8/10 serving, with two aces. Davis had four digs, two kills and served 2/2. Wells had five digs, a kill and was 5/5 serving with two aces. Pratt had two digs, two kills and was 9/10 serving, with two aces, and Russell finished with three assists, a kill and was 5/5 serving, with an ace.
CRA
Hoxie traveled to Paragould on Sept. 28 and defeated the Crowley’s Ridge Academy Lady Falcons in four sets, 25-15, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17.
For Hoxie, Moody had 21 assists, four digs, six kills, two blocks and was 22/22 serving, with an ace. Chloe Prater had three digs, five kills, a block and served 6/7. Gillham added 10 digs, two blocks and was 11/11 serving, with three aces. Forrester had 18 assists, six digs, 15 kills and was 16/17 serving, with two aces. Bailey Prater had six digs, a kill, a block and was 14/14 serving. Brady added five digs and was 17/18 serving, with an ace, and Johnson contributed two blocks.
Hoxie won the junior high match, 25-17, 25-16. Felton recorded five assists, a dig and was 21/22 serving, with seven aces. Orrick had two digs, a kill and was 6/6 serving, with an ace. Davis had two digs and served 5/6, with an ace. Wells finished with four digs and served 2/3, with an ace. Pratt added four digs and was 7/7 serving. Russell had a dig, three kills and was 5/6 serving, with an ace.
Harrisburg
The Lady Mustangs swept Harrisburg, 25-10, 25-16, 25-13, on Sept. 27 in Harrisburg.
Moody had 19 assists, a dig, four kills and was 16/16 serving, with two aces. Chloe Prater had two digs, four kills, a block and was 7/8 serving, with three aces. Gillham had nine kills, two blocks and was 12/13 serving. Forrester had 11 assists, two digs, six kills, two blocks and was 8/9 serving, with two aces. Bailey Prater had four digs, six kills and was 18/19 serving, with two aces. Johnson had a kill and three blocks, and Brady added three digs and was 7/8 serving.
Hoxie dropped the junior high match to the Lady Hornets, 25-27, 21-25. Felton had seven assists, a dig, a kill and was 13/14 serving, with two aces. Orrick had three digs, two kills and was 4/5 serving. Davis had three kills and was 8/8 serving, with four aces. Wells had five digs and was 7/7 serving, with two aces, and Russell had a dig, a kill and was 4/5 serving, with two aces.
