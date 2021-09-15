Hoxie hosted Harding Academy in high school volleyball action on Sept. 2. The Lady Mustangs defeated the visitors from Searcy in four sets, 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16.
For Hoxie, Kailey Moody had 11 assists, four digs, six kills and served 24/24 with an ace. Chloe Prater had two digs, two kills and two blocks. Ellery Gillham had an assist, five digs, 10 kills, two blocks and served 19/19 with three aces. Cara Forrester had 11 assists, four digs, seven kills and two blocks. Bailey Prater had seven digs, four kills and served 18/18 with an ace. Nadia Greer and Mykala Johnson each had a kill and a block, and Bella Brady had three digs and served 7/7.
Hoxie won the junior high match 25-19, 25-22.
Gracie Felton had three assists, two digs, four kills and served 8/8 with three aces. Mia Orrick had two digs and an ace. Cora Davis had two digs and an ace. Madison Wells had six digs a kill. Saydee Pratt had an assist, a dig and a kill, and Patricia Russell had three assists, two digs and served 15/15 with three aces.
Harrisburg
The Lady Mustangs hosted 3A Northeast Conference opponent Harrisburg on Aug. 31.
Hoxie won the senior high match 25-11, 25-13, 25-15.
Moody had 10 assists, five digs, five kills and served 17/17 with three aces. Chloe Prater had three digs, two kills, a block and served 14/15 with four aces. Gillham had two assists, three digs, eight kills, a block and served 11/11 with two aces. Forrester had nine assists, five digs, eight kills, a block and three aces. Bailey Prater had four digs, two kills and served 13/13 with four aces. Greer had a dig and a kill. Johnson had a kill, and Brady had three digs and served 3/3.
Harrisburg won the junior high match 25-23, 25-23.
Felton had two assists, four digs, a kill and served 12/12 with an ace. Orrick had four digs. Davis had six digs, two kills and served11/11 with an ace. Wells had four digs and served 7/7 with an ace. Russell had an assist, and Addison Hunt served 6/6 with an ace.
Piggott
Hoxie traveled to conference foe Piggott on Aug. 30, and defeated the Lady Mohawks 25-10, 25-10, 25-15.
Moody had 16 assists, three digs, five kills and served 14/14 with four aces. Chloe Prater had five digs, a kill, two blocks and served 11/11 with four aces. Gillham had three digs, five kills and two blocks. Forrester had seven assists, two digs, seven kills and was 9/10 serving with an ace. Bailey Prater had a dig, two kills and served 13/13 with two aces. Greer had a kill and served 13/14 with five aces. Johnson had two digs and two kills, and Carley Franks had a dig and served 3/3.
The junior Lady Mustangs dropped their contest in three sets, 18-25, 25-17, 12-15.
Felton had three assists, two kills and served 18/18 with five aces. Orrick had a dig, a kill and two aces. Davis had four digs and an ace. Wells had five digs and three aces. Dream Davis had a kill, and Russell had two assists, two kills and served 7/7 with an ace.
