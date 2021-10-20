The Hoxie Lady Mustangs rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Cave City 3-2 in the volleyball regular season finale on Oct. 12 at Cave City. The Lady Mustangs completed an undefeated season in 3A-Northeast Conference play with a 14-0 record and are 20-1 overall.
Cave City started strong against the Lady Mustangs, winning the first two sets, 25-21, 25-20. Hoxie stormed back to take the next two sets, 25-12, 25-14, to even the match. Hoxie then won the decisive fifth set 15-7.
Cara Forrester had 34 assists, 12 digs, 21 kills, a block and served 20/20, with three aces. Kailey Moody had 37 assists, five digs, 12 kills and was 19/20 serving. Ellery Gillham finished with an assist, 13 digs, six kills, two blocks and served 25/26, with three aces.
Chloe Prater had an assist, seven digs, eight kills and was 11/13 serving. Bailey Prater had an assist, 14 digs, seven kills, a block and served 12/13, with an ace. Nadia Greer had an assist, a kill and was 3/4 serving. Mykala Johnson had two digs, two kills and two blocks, and Bella Brady contributed three digs and was 9/9 serving.
The junior Lady Mustangs defeated Cave City 25-16, 25-14.
Gracie Felton had three assists, a dig, a kill and served 12/13. Mia Orrick had three digs, two kills and served 4/4, with two aces. Cora Davis had two digs, a kill and served 18/18, with five aces. Madison Wells had three digs and was 3/3 serving. Saydee Pratt had two digs and was 7/7 serving, with an ace. Patricia Russell had two assists, a kill and served 2/3, with an ace, and Dream Davis added a kill.
Newport
The senior Lady Mustangs defeated Newport in three sets on Oct. 11 at Newport. Set scores were 25-18, 25-7, 25-11.
Moody finished with 16 assists, three digs, seven kills and was 25/26 serving, with seven aces. Chloe Prater had five digs, a kill and served 11/11 with four aces. Gillham recorded four digs, 14 kills, two block and was 6/8 serving, with two aces. Forrester had 10 assists, two digs, eight kills and served 9/9 with two aces. Bailey Prater added two assists, five digs, a kill, a block and was 7/7 serving. Greer had a dig, two kills, a block and was 9/10 serving, with three aces, and Brady was 3/3 serving, with two aces.
Hoxie lost the junior high match to Newport, 25-18, 13-25, 8-15.
Felton had two assists, two digs, a kill and served 12/13 with three aces. Orrick had three digs and was 7/8 serving, with two aces. Cora Davis had five digs, a kill and was 4/5 serving, with an ace. Wells had three digs and was 4/4 serving, with an ace. Pratt had a dig, two kills and served 13/13 with three aces, and Patricia Russell contributed two assists, a dig and was 2/2 serving.
Junior District Tournament
Hoxie hosted the 3A-Northeast Junior District Volleyball Tournament last week at Mustang Gym.
In first-round action on Thursday, Hoxie defeated Cave City, 25-16, 25-10, to advance to the semifinals.
Felton recorded five assists, two digs, two kills and served 10/12 with five aces. Orrick was 11/12 serving, with three aces. Cora Davis finished with an assist, two kills and was 11/12 serving, with five aces. Wells had two digs, a kill and served 4/4. Pratt had three digs, two kills was 7/8 serving, with three aces. Dream Davis had a dig and a kill, and Russell added three assists.
In other first-round action, Harrisburg defeated Manila, Piggott defeated Walnut Ridge, and Newport defeated Palestine-Wheatley.
The junior Lady Mustangs lost to Newport, 24-26, 19-25, in the semifinal round on Saturday.
Felton had 13 assists, five kills and was 3/3 serving, with an ace. Orrick had 10 digs, two kills and served 8/8 with two aces. Cora Davis had five digs, three kills and was 3/4 serving. Wells finished with 10 digs, two kills and was 3/3 serving. Pratt had seen digs, two kills and was 9/9 serving, with two aces. Dream Davis had an assist and two kills, and Russell added nine assists and was 4/5 serving.
Harrisburg defeated Newport in the finals.
Senior District Tournament
Hoxie is also hosting the senior high district tournament. The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to play in the semifinals on Tuesday. The consolation and championship matches will be played on Thursday.
