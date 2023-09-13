The Walnut Ridge Bobcats outlasted the East Poinsett County Warriors for a 34-30 victory in a back-and-forth high school football game Friday night at Walnut Ridge’s Sexton Field.

The two teams racked up exactly 800 yards of total offense in the contest, with 668 of those yards coming on the ground. However, it was a defensive play that proved to be the difference maker for the Bobcats. Jayden Saulsbury intercepted a Warriors’ pass in the end zone during the game’s final minute to preserve Walnut Ridge’s win.

