The Walnut Ridge Bobcats outlasted the East Poinsett County Warriors for a 34-30 victory in a back-and-forth high school football game Friday night at Walnut Ridge’s Sexton Field.
The two teams racked up exactly 800 yards of total offense in the contest, with 668 of those yards coming on the ground. However, it was a defensive play that proved to be the difference maker for the Bobcats. Jayden Saulsbury intercepted a Warriors’ pass in the end zone during the game’s final minute to preserve Walnut Ridge’s win.
The teams set the tone early, trading touchdowns in the first quarter. Enrique Perez put the Bobcats on the scoreboard first with a 10-yard run with 8:32 to play in the first quarter. Cristian Gonzalez added the PAT to make the score 7-0.
EPC responded with a drive that was capped by a two-yard run by Dennis Gaines. Walnut Ridge stopped the Warriors’ two-point attempt to hold on to a 7-6 advantage.
The Bobcats answered less than a minute later when Saulsbury scored from one yard out to boost Walnut Ridge’s lead to 13-6 with 3:48 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Warriors struck back quickly as Gaines scored on an eight-yard run with 1:09 to play in the first. EPC converted their two-point attempt to take a 14-13 lead into the second period.
The scoring pace slowed over the next two quarters, with each team adding a touchdown. EPC stretched their lead to 22-13 with a touchdown and two-point conversion shortly before halftime.
Walnut Ridge moved closer when Robbie Tate punched it in from the one-yard line midway through the third quarter. Gonzalez added the extra-point to bring the Bobcats to within 22-20.
Walnut Ridge regained the lead on Jersie Cunningham’s 19-yard run early in the fourth quarter. The successful two-point conversion put the Bobcats ahead 28-22.
The Warriors connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 7:21 to play in the game. The two-point conversion gave EPC a 30-28 lead.
The Bobcats took the lead for good when Perez scored on a 13-yard run with 4:38 to play. The try for two points was stopped, but Walnut Ridge still held a 34-30 lead.
EPC drove deep into Bobcat territory on their final possession, but the drive was thwarted by Saulsbury’s leaping interception in the end zone.
Walnut Ridge finished the game with two 100-yard rushers. Cunningham led the way with 118 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and Perez added 109 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Robbie Tate had 82 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, Saulsbury added 58 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Gunner Thielemier led the Bobcat defense with 19 total tackles, followed by Robbie Tate with 14. Brogan Tate finished with 10 tackles and a sack, and Dawson Ward added nine tackles. T.J. Owens and River Hancock each had six tackles. Gonzalez and Anthony Hughes each made five tackles.
Matthew Mullen, Mark Hatfield, Cunningham and Collin Andrews had four tackles. Saulsbury had four tackles and one interception, and Nathan Blair made two tackles. Perez, Johnathon Hughes, Eli Stewart, River Davis, Jaxton Brady and Aden Jones were each credited with one tackle. Ward and Hatfield had three and two tackles for loss, respectively.
The Bobcats are one the road this week for a matchup with the Salem Greyhounds. Game time is 7 p.m. at Salem.
