Logan Sain scored on a five-yard run with 37 seconds remaining, then ran in the two-point conversion to lift the Walnut Ridge Bobcats to a thrilling 36-34 win over the Salem Greyhounds Friday night at Sexton Field.
Walnut Ridge jumped out to an early 12-0 lead on touchdown runs by Walker Ward and Cam Buys in the first quarter. Following the Bobcats’ second score, Salem returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to close the gap to 12-6.
The teams went back-and-forth trading touchdowns in the second quarter. Salem took the lead on a 27-yard touchdown pass early in the period. The two-point conversion gave the Greyhounds a 14-12 advantage. Walnut Ridge answered with a 15-yard touchdown run from Sain with 5:36 to play in the period. Sain’s conversion run put the Bobcats back in front, 20-12.
Salem scored a touchdown and conversion to move back into a 22-20 lead with 4:02 to play in the quarter. Walnut Ridge responded when Kai Watson got loose for a 48-yard touchdown run. Sain again ran in the conversion, as the Bobcats took a 28-22 lead with 1:55 left in the quarter.
It took Salem just three plays to find the end zone on a three-yard run with one minute remaining in the half. The Bobcat defense prevented the conversion, and the teams went into halftime tied, 28-28.
The Walnut Ridge defense continued to play well after the break, stopping the Greyhounds on downs twice in the third period. The Bobcats, however, had trouble generating any offense of their own and the teams went to the fourth quarter still deadlocked at 28 apiece.
Salem finally broke the tie on a two-yard touchdown run with 2:31 left in the game. Walnut Ridge stopped the conversion to keep the score 34-28 in Salem’s favor.
Walnut Ridge began its final drive at the Salem 40-yard line. The Bobcats relied on their running game to move the ball down the field. Runs by Ward, Watson and Sain eventually gave Walnut Ridge a first down at the Salem 21. A 16-yard burst by Sain moved the ball to the five-yard line. After a Salem time-out, Sain scored the game-tying touchdown. He then scored the two-point conversion to give Walnut Ridge a 36-34 lead with 37 seconds to play.
Watson sealed the victory with an interception on Salem’s ensuing drive.
Ward was one-of-four passing for eight yards, and Buys completed one pass for 11 yards.
Watson led the Bobcats’ rushing effort with 153 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Ward had 135 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Sain finished with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Buys added 18 yards and a touchdown on three carries, and Hunter Colvey had one carry for eight yards.
Watson caught two passes for 19 yards.
Walnut Ridge improved to 3-1 with the win. The Bobcats host Palestin-Wheatley this week. Game time is 7 p.m. at Sexton Field.
