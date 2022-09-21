220921-TD-wr-football-photo

Walnut Ridge’s Logan Sain (1) runs for yardage against Salem during Friday night’s game. The Bobcats edged Salem, 36-34.

 TD Photo / Ashley George

Logan Sain scored on a five-yard run with 37 seconds remaining, then ran in the two-point conversion to lift the Walnut Ridge Bobcats to a thrilling 36-34 win over the Salem Greyhounds Friday night at Sexton Field.

Walnut Ridge jumped out to an early 12-0 lead on touchdown runs by Walker Ward and Cam Buys in the first quarter. Following the Bobcats’ second score, Salem returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to close the gap to 12-6.

