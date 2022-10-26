221026-TD-wr-football-photo

Walnut Ridge’s Kai Watson gains yardage as he runs behind a block by teammate Colin Andrews during Friday night’s game at Osceola. The Seminoles defeated Walnut Ridge, 34-22.

 TD Photo / Ashley George

A pair of late turnovers proved to be costly for Walnut Ridge as the Osceola Seminoles rallied for a 34-22 win over the Bobcats Friday night at Osceola.

The Seminoles scored on a 14-yard pass with 3:57 remaining in the first quarter to grab a 6-0 lead.

