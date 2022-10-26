A pair of late turnovers proved to be costly for Walnut Ridge as the Osceola Seminoles rallied for a 34-22 win over the Bobcats Friday night at Osceola.
The Seminoles scored on a 14-yard pass with 3:57 remaining in the first quarter to grab a 6-0 lead.
Walnut Ridge scored on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter to move in front, 14-6. Kai Watson ran 25 yards for the Bobcats first touchdown with 9:08 to play in the period. Osceola stopped the try for two points, leaving the game tied at 6-6.
After forcing a punt, Walnut Ridge got the ball back at the Seminoles’ 34-yard line. Logan Sain capped the five-play drive with a one-yard run at the 5:21 mark of the second quarter. Walker Ward ran for the conversion to give Walnut Ridge a 14-6 advantage.
Osceola scored before halftime on a 48-yard pass play with 3:46 left in the first half. The Bobcats stopped the two-point conversion to maintain a 14-12 lead.
Walnut Ridge added to its lead in the third quarter when Ward ran for a 17-yard touchdown at the 7:09 mark of the period. Ward then ran for the conversion to extend the Bobcats’ lead to 22-12.
The Seminoles scored on a 16-yard pass play to cut Walnut Ridge’s lead to 22-18 with 6:02 left in the game.
Walnut Ridge fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Seminoles recovered deep in Bobcat territory. Osceola took advantage of the opportunity, scoring on a three-yard run to take a 24-22 lead. The two-point conversion pushed the lead to 26-22 with 5:16 to play.
The Bobcats drove to midfield on their next possession before fumbling the ball at the Seminoles 43-yard line. The loose ball was scooped up by an Osceola player who returned it for a touchdown with 4:20 to play in the game. The two-point conversion gave the Seminoles their final points in the 34-22 victory.
Walnut Ridge rolled up 398 yards of total offense, led by 300 combined rushing yards from Watson and Ward. Watson gained 153 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts, while Ward added 147 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Sain finished with 58 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and Hunter Colvey added 18 yards on two carries.
Watson completed an 18-yard pass to Mark Hatfield, and Sain had a four-yard completion to Ward.
The loss leaves Walnut Ridge with a 6-2 overall record. The Bobcats are tied with Manila for second place in the 3A-3 Conference with a 3-1 league record. The Bobcats host Manila this week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sexton Field.
