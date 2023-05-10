Several track and field athletes from Lawrence County schools competed in their respective State Championship Meets last week.
Hoxie
Hoxie and Walnut Ridge were both represented at the 3A state meet on May 2 at Prescott.
For Hoxie, Ty Gramling finished fourth in the boys’ 300 meter hurdles, and 13th in the triple jump.
The Hoxie boys’ 4x400m relay team of Sawyer Anglin, Carson Cooper, Sage Treadwell and Gramling finished in 15th place.
The Lady Mustangs’ 4x100m relay team of Mia Orrick, Bailey Prater, Kyleigh Brown and Chloe Prater finished 14th.
Walnut Ridge
Walnut Ridge’s Michelle Moore took sixth place in the girls 400m dash at the 3A meet in Prescott.
In the relay events, the Lady Bobcats’ 4x400m team of Candace Morgan, Lyla Woods, Piper Dame and Moore finished seventh, while the 4x800m team of Morgan, Kiley Pinkston, Maria Monge-Hermida and Moore finished fourth.
For the Walnut Ridge boys, Eli Sharum placed 12th in discus and 14th in the shot put, and Collin Andrews was 15th in the discus.
Hillcrest
At the 1A state meet in Lincoln on May 3, Hillcrest’s Savannah Miesner finished 13th in the girls 1600m run, while Kayleigh Kirk placed ninth in the girls shot put.
The girls’ 4x400m relay team of Kirk, Addison Doyle, Summer Doyle and Brooklyn Penn finished in seventh place. In the girls’ 4x800m event, the team of Emma Jones, Kennedy Brannon, Addison Doyle and Summer Doyle finished ninth.
Sloan-Hendrix
Garrett Choate of Sloan-Hendrix finished 10th in the boys 1600m run at the 2A state meet at Quitman on May 2.
The Greyhounds’ 4x800m relay team of Choate, Braxton Wall, Julian Folk and Clifford Miller finished in 13th place.
