Several athletes from Lawrence County schools competed in their respective state track meets last week.
Hillcrest
At the 1A State Meet, held at Quitman on May 4, Emma Jones of Hillcrest finished 11th in the 300m hurdles.
The Hillcrest girls placed fourth in the 4x400m relay. The Lady Screamin’ Eagles relay teams also finished eighth in the 4x800m and 11th in the 4x200m.
Hoxie
The 3A state meet was held May 3 in Lincoln. Hoxie’s Ellery Gillham placed ninth in the shot put. The Lady Mustangs finished 15th in the 4x800m relay.
Ty Gramling finished 10th in the boys 300m hurdles.
Sloan-Hendrix
The 2A state meet took place on May 3, also at Quitman. Julian Folk of Sloan-Hendrix finished 11th in the boys 1,600. Greyhound relay teams placed seventh in the 4x800m and 13th in the 4x400m.
In the girls meet, the Lady Greyhounds finished 11th in the 4x400m relay.
