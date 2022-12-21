The 75th NEA Invitational Basketball Tournament got underway Saturday with games first-round games at Valley View and Brookland. Teams from three Lawrence County schools are competing in the tournament. All remaining games will be played at First National Bank Arena on the ASU campus.
Latest e-Edition
Top Headlines
Most Popular
Articles
- Church fight lands in court
- 2 charged in fuel scheme
- UMC suspends Miles, claims property
- Man dies after accident at company
- Brackets set for 75th NEA tournament
- Victim of trench collapse identified
- Police arrest man in Sunday shooting
- Worker dies during trench collapse, two more rescued
- NEA tournament set to start Saturday
- Man arrested in computer child porn case
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.