Three players from Walnut Ridge and two from Hoxie have been named to the “watch list” for the 2021 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards.
The awards honor the top offensive player, defensive player and coach for each classification.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 5:55 am
Hoxie’s Sage Treadwell and Walnut Ridge’s Walker Ward were named to the watch list for offensive players. Walnut Ridge’s Cam Buys and Kai Watson, along with Hoxie’s Montrell Varner were named to the defensive list for Class 3A.
The staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football will select three finalists for each category. Winners will be announced during the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards on Monday.
