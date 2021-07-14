Recent Walnut Ridge High School graduate Cole Manning has committed to play baseball at Williams Baptist University.
A signing ceremony was held recently at the WRHS indoor facility, with family, teammates, coaches and friends on hand for the event.
Manning said he is looking forward to playing baseball at WBU.
“It’s really awesome,” he said. “I’m excited to continue my baseball career at the next level at WBU.”
Williams baseball coach Stephen Abanathy said he is excited to have Manning as an Eagle.
“Cole is a player that we’ve had our eye on his whole career,” Abanathy said. “He will be a guy that can come in and compete in our lineup as a freshman both on the mound and in the field.”
During his senior season, Manning was named All-Conference, All-State and Best under the Sun. He also received the Best Pitcher Award at WRHS and was selected for the All Star game.
Manning said making it to the state finals his senior year has been the highlight of his time at WRHS.
He credits his time with the Bobcats for making him the player he is today.
“I’ve had really good coaches and good teammates at WRHS who pushed me to be my best,” he said.
