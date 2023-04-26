Walnut Ridge track and field athletes posted the following results at the Mohawk Relays held recently in Piggott.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 10:31 am
Walnut Ridge track and field athletes posted the following results at the Mohawk Relays held recently in Piggott.
Michele Moore had a huge day for the Lady Bobcats, winning four events and placing second in another.
Michele Moore – first place in the long jump, first place in the 100m dash, first place in the 200m dash, first place in the 400m dash, second place in the high jump.
Maria Monge Hermida – first place in the 3200m run, second place in the 1600m run.
The team of Moore, Hermida, Kylie Pinkston and Baily Rorex finished first in the 4x800m relay.
Jessica Easton – first place in the shot put.
Chloe Newberry – third in the shot put, second in the discus.
Candace Morgan – third in the high jump, third in the 300m hurdles, second in the 200m dash.
The team of Piper Dame, Morgan, Jalynn Hughes and Easton finished third in the 4x100 relay and second in the 4x200 relay.
Britzy Sanchez, Haylin Moore, Easton and K.K. Schutzius placed third in the 4x400 relay.
Eli Sharum – first place in the shot put.
Aden Jones – first place in the high jump, first place in the 300m hurdles, third in the long jump.
Christian Gonzalez – third in the 100m dash.
