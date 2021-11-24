Cade Forrester threw three touchdown passes to Kayden Glenn, and ran for another score to guide the Hoxie Mustangs to a 42-0 win over the Cedarville Pirates in the second round of the state football playoffs Friday night at Crider Field.
Hoxie, who received a first-round bye, will host the McGehee Owls in the quarterfinals on Friday night.
The Mustangs’ first points came on Forrester’s one-yard keeper with 31 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Guillermo Cabello, who was seven-of-seven on extra-points, booted the PAT for a 7-0 Hoxie lead.
Hoxie extended its lead in the second quarter when Forrester hit Glenn with a 50-yard touchdown pass with 9:27 to play. Later in the period, he connected with Glenn on a 76-yard scoring pass to push the lead to 21-0 at the 1:20 mark.
The Mustangs continued to pull away in the second half. Glenn scored on a 26-yard pass from Forrester with 4:25 to play in the third quarter, stretching the lead to 28-0.
Hoxie added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Seth Brooks scored on a two-yard run with 10:13 remaining, and Camden Brooks ran for a 21-yard touchdown with 2:25 left to close out the scoring.
Forrester finished with eight completions in 10 attempts, for 229 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Mustangs in rushing with 101 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Seth Brooks ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and Camden Brooks added 48 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Jace Benesch had one carry for 18 yards.
Glenn caught four passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Xander Ball had two receptions for 43 yards, and Seth Brooks had two receptions for 21 yards.
Benesch led the defensive effort with 15 tackles and two interceptions. Jalen Chappell and Caden Dougan each had six tackles. Ball and Mario Armstrong had three tackles apiece. Forrester, Glenn, Noah Morse and Justin Slusser each made two tackles. Seth Brooks and Jake Jones each had one tackle, and Bryce Snider recovered a fumble.
Quarterfinal preview
This week’s matchup features a meeting of two undefeated teams. McGehee, the 3A-6 Conference champions, roll in at 12-0, while the Mustangs are 11-0.
It is also a rematch from last year’s playoffs when McGehee edged Hoxie 20-18 in the semifinals.
McGehee’s offense has scored 40 or more points eight times this season, including three games in which they’ve exceeded the 50-point mark. In their two playoff wins, McGehee scored 60 points against Walnut Ridge and 68 against Melbourne.
The Owls will have to contend with a stout Hoxie defense, however. The Mustang defense has recorded four shutouts in its last six games. Since week three, the most points the Mustangs have allowed is 14 (to both Harrisburg and Osceola). Two other opponents managed only six points.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Crider Field.
