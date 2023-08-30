Kayden Glenn threw two second-quarter touchdown passes as the Hoxie Mustangs overcame an early deficit and defeated the Trumann Wildcats, 12-6, on Friday night at Trumann.
Hoxie head coach Tom Sears said the extreme heat conditions altered the Mustangs’ preparation leading up to the game.
“We took the pads off all week and went straight helmets, which is not our style, but we had to. We had to go indoors several days, so it made it difficult to get true practices in. We hydrated the very best we could every day leading up to the game,” said the Mustang coach.
Even with the precautions taken during the week, the trip to Trumann provided some unforeseen obstacles.
“Trumann’s visitors locker room had no air conditioning, and the town was under a boil order. But our kids didn’t complain one time. They were excited to play the game and compete. I couldn’t be any prouder of a group of young men,” added Sears.
Trumann scored on a 61-yard pass in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead.
Hoxie came back in the second period when Glenn connected with tight end Jake Jones for a seven-yard touchdown to even the game at 6-6.
The Mustangs took the lead later in the quarter when Glenn found Dillon Guthrie for a 17-yard score to give Hoxie a 12-6 advantage.
That would prove to be the final score as the teams battled the extreme heat conditions as well as stingy defenses.
For Trumann head coach Gunner Cook, the result produced mixed emotions. “It was a cool experience getting to start my head coaching career against my alma mater and former head coach. You can always count on Coach Sears having his guys ready and fielding a great team. The ending was not what we were hoping for, but it was a great game,” said the former Mustang standout.
“That was the first time I’ve coached against a former player,” added Sears. “He is doing a really good job. I’m very proud of him!”
Glenn, who was making his first start at quarterback after playing receiver the past two seasons, finished 10-of-16 passing, for 104 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 11 times for 61 yards.
“I thought Kayden played very well. He took control of the team and executed our offense great. He showed his athletic ability when plays broke down. It will be exciting to see his progression now that he has the first game under his belt,” commented Sears.
Overall, Sears said he was pleased with Hoxie’s performance in the opener.
“I thought we played very well with all things considered. We had a few first-game miscues that you always have, but the kids showed great character. We have a lot of positive plays to build on and some items that need correcting. I thought we played very physical across the board.”
Camden Brooks led Hoxie in rushing with 83 yards on 11 carries. Prechton Wilkerson had 11 yards on six carries.
Guthrie and Jones each finished with four receptions and had 36 and 32 yards, respectively. Brooks had one catch for 28 yards, and Nolan Blackshear had one catch for eight yards.
Defensively for Hoxie, Ethan Dulaney recorded six tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss. Mattheis Dobbs had three tackles. Damion Rundel and Blackshear each had two tackles. Brooks, Wilkerson, Guthrie, Mack Slaughter and Evan Householder were each credited with one tackle. Slaughter also had a sack and a tackle for loss.
Hoxie plays its home opener this week against the Westside Warriors. Westside defeated the Mustangs in a hard-fought game last year, 21-19, at Westside.
Sears said the Mustangs are anxious for another shot at the Warriors.
“It was a very tough loss last year that no one on our team has forgotten about. We are excited for our home opener. The Westside game is always very tough and physical. I’m expecting nothing different this year. We will have to play well.”
The start time for Friday’s game is back to the normal time of 7 p.m.
