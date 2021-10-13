The Hoxie Mustangs scored all of their points in the first half of a 35-0 rout of the Corning Bobcats on Friday night at Corning.
Hoxie wasted no time getting on the scoreboard when Kayden Glenn returned the game’s opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Guillermo Cabello added the extra-point for a quick 7-0 Mustang lead.
Quarterback Cade Forrester scored on a 25-yard run later in the first quarter, and Cabello kicked the PAT to put Hoxie ahead 14-0. Later in the period, Forrester found Seth Brooks with a 28-yard touchdown pass. Cabello’s kick gave Hoxie a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Hoxie’s lead grew to 27-0 on Seth Brooks’ four-yard run early in the second period. The Mustangs’ final touchdown came on an 11-yard run by Xander Ball with 5:03 remaining in the half. Forrester ran for the two-point conversion to close out the scoring. The remainder of the game was played with a running clock.
Forrester completed six-of-eight pass attempts, for 89 yards and a touchdown. Sage Treadwell was one-of-two passing, for three yards.
Forrester also led Hoxie on the ground with 60 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Camden Brooks had 52 yards on seven carries, and Seth Brooks added 21 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Ball finished with 21 yards and a touchdown on three attempts, and Carson Cooper gained 17 yards on four carries.
Glenn led Hoxie’s receivers with two catches for 33 yards. Seth Brooks had one reception for 28 yards and a touchdown. Jake Jones and Ball each had an 11-yard reception. Sawyer Anglin caught one pass for six yards, and Ty Gramling had one catch for three yards.
Ethan Dulaney led the defense with four tackles. Jace Benesch had three tackles. Mario Armstrong, Camden Brooks and Seth Brooks each had two tackles. Caden Dougan, Jones, Noah Morse, Chase Guthrie and Cooper each had one tackle.
Hoxie remained undefeated with the win. The Mustangs are 6-0 overall and 3-0 in 3A-3 Conference play. Hoxie hosts Piggott for homecoming this week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Crider Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.