After a bye week, the Hoxie Mustangs returned to the gridiron and demolished the Palestine-Wheatley Patriots 55-6 in senior high football action Friday night.
Hoxie put the Patriots away early, with four first-quarter touchdowns. Camden Brooks got things started with a three-yard run and Jason Duncan Jr. added the PAT for a quick 7-0 lead.
The Mustang defense scored the next points when Ethan Dulaney picked off a Patriot pass and returned it for a touchdown. Duncan’s extra-point gave Hoxie a 14-0 lead. Next, Sage Treadwell hit Kayden Glenn with a 61-yard touchdown pass. Duncan’s PAT made the score 21-0.
Brooks scored again, this time from five-yards out, and Duncan added the conversion kick to give the Mustangs a 28-0 lead after one quarter.
Hoxie continued to pull away in the second period when Treadwell found Jake Jones with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Devon Rogers kicked the extra-point to give the Mustangs at 35-0 advantage.
The defense struck again when Mattheis Dobbs intercepted a Palestine-Wheatley pass and returned it for a touchdown to extend Hoxie’s lead to 41-0.
Carson Cooper scored on a two-yard run and Mario Armstrong added the PAT to close out the first-half scoring and send the Mustangs to the locker room leading 48-0.
The Patriots scored the only points of the third quarter to make the score 48-6.
Hoxie’s final touchdown came on a 34-yard run by Prechton Wilkerson in the fourth quarter. Marc Monfort added the PAT to set the final score.
Treadwell completed all four of his pass attempts for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Wilkerson led Hoxie in rushing with 121 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts. Brooks finished with 61 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Treadwell added 43 yards on three attempts, and Cooper had 12 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
Jones finished with two receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown. Brooks had a 37-yard reception, and Glenn caught one pass for a 61-yard touchdown.
Landen Gibson led Hoxie with six tackles. Ethin Romine, Brooks and Nolan Blackshear each had two tackles. Ethan Dulaney, Dobbs, Topher Nicholas, Jones, Damion Rundel, Justin Slusser, Landon Foster and Cooper each had one tackle.
Hoxie will host the Corning Bobcats for homecoming on Friday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
