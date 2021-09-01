Cade Forrester and Kayden Glenn combined for seven touchdowns in leading the Hoxie Mustangs to a 46-28 victory over the Cave City Cavemen in the opening week of the high school football season Friday night at Cave City.
Forrester put Hoxie on the scoreboard first with a 28-yard quarterback keeper at the 9:38 mark of the opening period. Jalen Chappell booted the extra-point for an early 7-0 Mustang lead.
After Cave City tied the score, the Mustang signal caller broke loose for a 39-yard scamper to put Hoxie back in the lead at 13-7.
The Cavemen struck back with a 68-yard touchdown pass late in the period. The extra-point gave Cave City a 14-13 lead heading into the second quarter.
The only points of the period came on Forrester’s one-yard run with 7:53 left in the half. The conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the Mustangs with a 19-14 advantage at the intermission.
Hoxie began to pull away in the third quarter. Glenn was on the receiving end of a 50-yard scoring pass from Forrester just 10 seconds into the period. Chappell’s PAT put the Mustangs ahead 26-14.
Cave City’s ensuing drive ended when Glenn picked off a Caveman pass and returned it 46 yards for another Mustang score. Chappell kicked the PAT to give Hoxie a 33-14 lead.
Cave City closed to within 33-21 with a score later in the quarter.
Glenn opened the fourth quarter with a one-yard touchdown, followed by Chappell’s extra-point, to push the Hoxie lead back to 19, at 40-21.
Cave City added a touchdown to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 40-28, but Forrester added the game’s final points on a three-yard run with 1:31 to play, setting the final score at 46-28.
Forrester finished with 144 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 19 carries. He also completed nine-of-13 passes, for 219 yards and a touchdown.
Seth Brooks rushed for 61 yards on 10 carries, while Camden Brooks added 11 yards on three carries. Glenn had two carries for one yard and one touchdown.
Glenn led the receiving corps with four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Logan Smith, Xander Ball, Sawyer Anglin, Seth Brooks and Jake Jones each had one reception.
Hoxie is on the road again this week, as they travel to Mountain View. Friday’s game against the Yellowjackets has a 7 p.m. kickoff.
