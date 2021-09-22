Hoxie quarterback Cade Forrester passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Mustangs to 33-6 win over the Gosnell Pirates on Friday night.
The Mustangs scored the only points of the first quarter on Forrester’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Glenn with 6:34 to play in the period. Jalen Chappell’s PAT put Hoxie ahead 7-0.
Gosnell scored on a 72-yard run early in the second quarter, but failed on the conversion attempt, and still trailed the Mustangs 7-6.
Hoxie put the game away with three touchdowns in the final 6:16 of the period to head to the locker room with a 27-6 advantage.
Seth Brooks hauled in Forrester’s 19-yard pass for Hoxie’s second touchdown of the night to give the Mustangs a 13-6 lead. Later in the quarter, Forrester rushed for a 15-yard score, then passed to Brooks for the conversion to stretch Hoxie’s advantage to 21-6 with 3:40 remaining in the first half.
Forrester connected with Seth Brooks again, this time on a five-yard touchdown pass just nine seconds before the intermission, giving Hoxie a 27-6 lead.
After a scoreless third quarter, Hoxie put the final points on the scoreboard when Forrester tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Xander Ball with 7:55 to play. The conversion was no good, setting the final score at 33-6.
Forrester’s final numbers included completing eight-of-12 passes, for 132 yards and four touchdowns. He was also the Mustangs’ leading rusher, with 67 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
Brooks carried 14 times for 28 yards, and Ball added one carry for 11 yards. Camden Brooks had four yards on five carries, and Jace Benesch had one carry for three yards.
Ball led the receiving corps with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. Seth Brooks had two receptions for 24 yards and two touchdowns, and Glenn had a 30-yard touchdown reception.
Hoxie improved to 3-0 with the win. The Mustangs are scheduled to begin 3A-3 Conference play when they host the Harrisburg Hornets on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.
