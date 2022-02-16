Hoxie hosted Tuckerman in high school basketball action on Feb. 8.
In senior boys action, Hoxie battled back from an early deficit to defeat the Tuckerman Bulldogs, 58-41.
Tuckerman led 17-9 after one period of play, but the Mustangs came on strong in the second period to lead 29-24 going into halftime. Hoxie stretched its lead to 38-24 at end of the third quarter.
Mason Woodard led Hoxie with 18 points, while Kayden Glenn added 12.
Senior girls
The Tuckerman senior girls defeated Hoxie 45-38.
Hoxie led 13-8 after the first quarter, but Tuckerman came back to take a 25-21 halftime lead and carried a 39-31 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Bailey Prater scored 12 points for Hoxie, followed by Jaecie Brown with 11 and Chloe Prater with 10.
Rivercrest
The Lady Mustangs fell to Rivercrest 52-49 on Feb. 7 at Wilson.
Brown led Hoxie with 15 points. Chloe Prater and Bailey Prater each added 11 points.
