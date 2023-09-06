Hoxie quarterback Kayden Glenn rushed for three first-quarter touchdowns to help the Mustangs build a 35-0 lead on their way to a 42-6 win over the Westside Warriors Friday night at Crider Field.
Glenn scored on runs of 13, 5 and 26 yards in the opening period. Damion Rundel added the PAT after each score to give the Mustangs a 21-0 advantage after one quarter. Rundel was a perfect seven-of-seven on PATs in the game.
Hoxie added a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. Prechton Wilkerson eluded Westside defenders for a 31-yard touchdown run early in the period. Later, Glenn hit Jake Jones with a 38-yard scoring pass, giving Hoxie a commanding 35-0 lead, which they carried into the intermission.
Westside got on the scoreboard in the third period to cut Hoxie’s lead to 35-6. The Mustangs closed out the scoring when Robert Urias-Martinez scooped up a Westside fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Rundel’s extra point set the final score.
“I thought we came out and played very physical in all phases of the game. We’re proud to start the season 2-0,” said Mustang head coach Tom Sears.
Glenn finished 7-of-9 passing, for 105 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns on six carries.
Camden Brooks led Hoxie in rushing with 86 yards on seven attempts. Wilkerson added 41 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Urias-Martinez had 15 yards on four carries, and Dillon Guthrie had one carry for four yards.
Jones was Hoxie’s leading receiver with 78 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. Rundel had one catch for 12 yards. Wilkerson had a nine-yard reception, and Nolan Blackshear had one catch for six yards.
On defense, Ethan Dulaney and Brooks each had five tackles, and Mattheis Dobbs added four tackles. Jones recorded three tackles. Rundel and Urias-Martinez each had two tackles. Landen Gibson, Ty Burrow, Stanley Boggs, Wilkerson, Dylann Barnhill, Mattox Glenn, Guthrie and Hunter Whitmire each had one tackle.
Jones had two sacks, and Brooks added one sack. Rundel and Urias-Martinez each recovered a fumble.
Hoxie is at home again this week, hosting the Paragould Rams. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
