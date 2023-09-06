Hoxie quarterback Kayden Glenn rushed for three first-quarter touchdowns to help the Mustangs build a 35-0 lead on their way to a 42-6 win over the Westside Warriors Friday night at Crider Field.

Glenn scored on runs of 13, 5 and 26 yards in the opening period. Damion Rundel added the PAT after each score to give the Mustangs a 21-0 advantage after one quarter. Rundel was a perfect seven-of-seven on PATs in the game.

