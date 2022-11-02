The Osceola Seminoles scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to edge the Hoxie Mustangs, 20-14, in a battle for first place in the 3A-3 Conference standings on Friday at Osceola.

The first half was a defensive battle with neither team getting on the scoreboard. Osceola scored the game’s first points on a 39-yard pass play in the third quarter. The two-point conversion gave the Seminoles an 8-0 lead. Osceola stretched the lead to 14-0 when a Seminole defender picked up a Mustang fumble and returned it four yards for a touchdown.

