The Osceola Seminoles scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to edge the Hoxie Mustangs, 20-14, in a battle for first place in the 3A-3 Conference standings on Friday at Osceola.
The first half was a defensive battle with neither team getting on the scoreboard. Osceola scored the game’s first points on a 39-yard pass play in the third quarter. The two-point conversion gave the Seminoles an 8-0 lead. Osceola stretched the lead to 14-0 when a Seminole defender picked up a Mustang fumble and returned it four yards for a touchdown.
Hoxie cut into the lead when Sage Treadwell found Jake Jones with a 12-yard scoring pass later in the third period. Jason Duncan Jr.’s extra point brought the Mustangs to within 14-7.
The Mustang found the end zone again later in the quarter on a four-yard run by Kayden Glenn. Duncan’s PAT tied the contest at 14-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
The defenses regained control of the game in the final period, with the only points coming on a 35-yard pass play by the Seminoles.
The win gave Osceola sole possession of first place in the conference with 5-0 league record with one game remaining. Hoxie is now tied for second-place with Walnut Ridge with a 4-2 record.
Against Osceola, Treadwell was five-of-12 passing, for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Camden Brooks had a huge game on the ground for Hoxie, rushing for 212 yards on 27 carries. Prechton Wilkerson had 20 yards on six carries, and Glenn finished with 13 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Jones had two receptions for 10 yards and a touchdown. Glenn had 18 yards on two receptions, and Sawyer Anglin caught one pass for 36 yards.
Ethan Dulaney led the Mustangs’ defense with five tackles, while Carson Cooper added three tackles. Landen Gibson and Brooks each recorded two tackles. Caden Dougan, Glenn, Ty Gramling, Montrell Varner and Duncan each had one tackle. Mattheis Dobbs had an interception.
Hoxie travels to Walnut Ridge for the regular-season finale on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.