220907-TD-hoxie-football-photo

Hoxie quarterback Sage Treadwell (1) runs the football during the Mustangs’ 21-19 loss at Westside on Friday.

 Kevin Turbeville / Paxton Media

The Westside Warriors survived a late comeback attempt by Hoxie to defeat the Mustangs 21-19 Friday night in Jonesboro. The loss snapped Hoxie’s 25-game regular-season win streak.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs recovered a fumble at the Warriors’ 18-yard line to set up the game’s first touchdown. Quarterback Sage Treadwell found Kayden Glenn with a 15-yard scoring toss with 2:22 remaining in the half. The PAT was no good, leaving Hoxie with 6-0 lead.

