The Westside Warriors survived a late comeback attempt by Hoxie to defeat the Mustangs 21-19 Friday night in Jonesboro. The loss snapped Hoxie’s 25-game regular-season win streak.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs recovered a fumble at the Warriors’ 18-yard line to set up the game’s first touchdown. Quarterback Sage Treadwell found Kayden Glenn with a 15-yard scoring toss with 2:22 remaining in the half. The PAT was no good, leaving Hoxie with 6-0 lead.
Westside responded with a 76-yard drive, highlighted by Cameron Hedger’s 40-yard run. Gus Yearta capped the drive with a six-yard keeper with 15 seconds to play. Montana Neely’s extra-point gave the Warriors a 7-6 lead heading into the intermission.
Westside added to its lead early in the second half on Hedger’s 80-yard run at the 11:05 mark of the third quarter. Neely’s PAT put the Warriors ahead 14-6.
The Warriors scored again when Yearta tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Neeley in the fourth quarter. The PAT extended Westside’s lead to 21-6 with 10:45 to play in the game.
Hoxie answered with a scoring drive that was capped by Camden Brooks’ seven-yard run. Jason Duncan’s extra-point brought the Mustangs to within 21-13 with 9:19 remaining on the clock.
After forcing a Westside punt, Hoxie got the ball back and drove for another score. Treadwell hit Glenn with an eight-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 21-19 with 6:22 to play in the game. Westside’s defense stopped Glenn short of the goal line on Hoxie’s two-point attempt.
Hoxie had a late opportunity when they recovered a fumble at Westside’s 33-yard line with 5:14 to play. The Mustangs moved the ball to the four-yard line with 1:17 to go before Westside’s Tyler Watlington pounced on a loose ball to secure the Warriors’ victory.
Treadwell finished with eight completions on 13 pass attempts, for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Glenn completed one pass for 23 yards.
Brooks carried the ball 23 times for 48 yards and a touchdown. Treadwell had 20 yards on four carries, and Glenn added 11 yards on four carries.
Glenn led Hoxie’s receivers with four catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Brooks had two receptions for 48 yards, and Carson Cooper caught two passes for 11 yards. Jake Jones had one reception for 34 yards.
Mario Armstrong led the Mustang defense with six tackles, including three tackles for loss. Ethan Dulaney, Montrell Varner and Landon Foster each had four tackles. Landen Gibson had three tackles. Mattheis Dobbs, Justin Slusser, Caden Dougan, Cooper, Kenny Langston, Glenn and Jones each had one tackle.
Hoxie drops to 1-1 on the season. The Mustangs go on the road again this week to face the Paragould Rams. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
