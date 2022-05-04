The Hoxie senior high track teams competed in the 3A Region 3 District Meet on April 26 at Pocahontas.
Mustang athletes recorded the following top-10 finishes:
Girls
Jaecie Brown: sixth in the 100m.
Hannah Riggs: eighth in the 400m.
Mia Orrick: fourth in the 800m.
Jordan Montgomery: eighth in the 800m.
Chloe Prater: sixth in the high jump.
Ellery Gillham: eighth in the discus, second in the shot put.
Hoxie girls relay teams finished first in the 4x200m, second in the 4x800m and third in both the 4x100m and the 4x400m.
Boys
Kayden Glenn: 10th in the 100m, fifth in the high jump, fourth in the long jump.
Sawyer Anglin: seventh in the 400m.
Mattheis Dobbs: 10th in the 400m.
Guillermo Cabello: eighth in the 1,600m.
Ty Gramling: fourth in the 110m hurdles, second in the 300m hurdles, 10th in the long jump.
Alex Chappell: fifth in the 110m hurdles, fifth in the 300m hurdles.
Sage Treadwell: seventh in the triple jump.
Jonah Morse: third in the pole vault.
The boys relay teams finished sixth in the 4x100m, fourth in the 4x200m, fifth in the 4x400m and fifth in the 4x800m.
