The Hoxie Mustangs defeated Walnut Ridge 63-52 in senior boys basketball on Jan. 17 at Mustang Gym. It was the Bobcats’ second loss of the season and their first loss in 3A-3 conference play.
The Bobcat held a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Hoxie rallied to take a 28-20 lead into halftime. The Mustangs maintained their advantage in the second half, leading 40-34 after three periods, then outscoring Walnut Ridge 23-18 in the final quarter to record the win.
Cade Forrester and Mason Woodard each scored 21 points to lead Hoxie, and Haydn Minton added 10 points.
Walnut Ridge was led by Jayden Hollister with 17 points, and Ty Flippo with 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.