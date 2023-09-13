The Hoxie Mustangs stopped Paragould on a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter to come away with a 19-18 victory in senior high football action Friday night at Crider Field.
Hoxie got on the scoreboard first on Kayden Glenn’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Camden Brooks with 1:08 to play in the first quarter. Damion Rundel kicked the extra-point for a 7-0 Mustang lead.
Paragould answered quickly on their ensuing possession when Cole Chipman broke free for a 61-yard scoring run. Hoxie’s defense stopped the Rams’ two-point conversion attempt to hold on to a 7-6 lead with 45 seconds remaining in the opening period.
The only points of the second quarter came on Glenn’s five-yard run with 4:26 remaining in the half. The PAT attempt was off the mark and the teams headed into halftime with Hoxie holding a 13-6 advantage.
Zander Hinkle scored on a 45-yard run with 6:36 to play in the third quarter to bring Paragould to within a point 13-12. The extra-point attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the Mustangs in the lead.
Glenn broke loose for a 41-yard touchdown run to extend Hoxie’s lead to 19-12 at the 1:52 mark of the third period.
Hoxie maintained its seven-point lead until Paragould’s Mikey Pekrul scored on a five-yard run with 4:42 remaining in the game. The Rams chose to go for two-points, but were stopped on a tackle by Hoxie’s Camden Brooks, allowing the Mustangs to hold on for the victory.
Offensively for Hoxie, Glenn completed nine-of-12 passes, for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Glenn was also the Mustangs’ leading rusher with 104 yards and two touchdowns. Brooks added 70 yards on 14 carries, and Prechton Wilkerson had four carries for one yard.
Brooks led Hoxie’s receivers with three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown, while Jake Jones had two catches for 25 yards. Nolan Blackshear had one catch for 16 yards, and Rundel had a reception for 14 yards. Dillon Guthrie caught one pass for 12 yards, and Wilkerson had one catch for two yards.
Mattheis Dobbs led Hoxie’s defensive effort with five tackles, followed by Blackshear with four. Ethan Dulaney had three tackles, and one tackle for loss. Brooks finished with two tackles and one tackle for loss. Wilkerson, Rundel and Landen Gibson also recorded two tackles apiece. Braxton Richardson and Mack Slaughter each made one tackle.
Hoxie plays the first of three consecutive road games this week when they travel to Melbourne to face the Bearkatz. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
