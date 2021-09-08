The Hoxie Mustangs found themselves in a battle at Mountain View before pulling away for a 40-26 victory over the Yellowjackets in senior high football on Friday night.
Hoxie took a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game when quarterback Cade Forrester passed 37 yards to Kayden Glenn for a Mustang touchdown. Jalen Chappell added the PAT.
The Yellowjackets responded with a touchdown, but Hoxie stopped the two-point attempt, leaving the score at 7-6. Seth Brooks scored on a three-yard run with 6:23 remaining in the first quarter. Chappell’s extra-point gave the Mustangs a 14-6 advantage.
Mountain View opened the second quarter with 12 unanswered points and led 18-14 before Forrester connected with Xander Ball on a 31-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds remaining in the half to put the Mustangs ahead 20-18 heading into the locker room.
Hoxie’s defense contributed a key play early in the third quarter when Brooks scooped up a Yellowjacket fumble and raced 51 yards for a touchdown. This proved to be the only score of the period and the Mustangs carried a 26-18 advantage into the fourth.
Forrester passed six yards to Kayden Glenn midway through the final period to extended the Mustangs’ lead to 32-18 with 8:27 to play in the game
Mountain View kept it close with a touchdown and conversion, which trimmed Hoxie’s lead to 32-26. The Mustangs put the game away on Forrester’s 31-yard run with 5:39 to play in the game. The two-point conversion set the final score of 40-26.
Forrester was eight-of-16 passing, for 125 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball 19 times for 184 yards and one touchdown. Brooks finished with 67 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts.
The win improved Hoxie’s record to 2-0 on the season. The Mustangs will host the Westside Warriors for a 7 p.m. contest this week. It is also Pee-Wee Night at Crider Field.
