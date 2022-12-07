Several Hoxie Mustang football players earned All-State and All-Conference honors following the 2022 season. Those honored and their stats include:
AAA All-State and first team 3A-3 All-Conference
Caden Dougan, senior, DL – 31 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Cooper Spradlin, senior, OL/DL – three sacks, three tackles for loss, one interception. On offense, had a 77 percent grade, with 19 knockdown blocks.
Kayden Glenn, junior, WR/DB – 22 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery; 33 receptions for 508 yards and 10 touchdowns, 33 carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns; 11 punt returns for 205 yards.
Second team All-State and first team All-Conference
Sage Treadwell, senior, QB – 93 pass completions in 147 attempts (63 percent) for 1,484 yards and 20 touchdowns; 60 rushes for 204 yards and one touchdown.
Camden Brooks, junior, RB – 158 carries for 957 yards and 12 touchdowns; eight receptions for 15 yards and two touchdowns; 22 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception; five kickoff returns for 100 yards.
Mattheis Dobbs, junior, LB – 72 tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns.
Ethan Dulaney, junior, LB – 90 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one defensive touchdown.
AAA Honorable Mention All-State
Mario Armstrong, senior, DE – 32 tackles, four sacks, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery.
First team 3A-3 All-Conference
Kenny Langston, senior, OL – 80 percent offensive line grade and 30 knockdown blocks.
Montrell Varner, senior, DE – 35 tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss, one fumble recovery.
Jason Duncan, senior, OL – 78 percent offensive line grade, with 26 knockdown blocks; 30-of-35 on PAT kicks.
Justin Slusser, junior, OL/DL – 31 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, 80 percent offensive line grade with 17 knockdown blocks.
Second team 3A-3 All-Conference
Sawyer Anglin, senior, WR – 14 receptions for 342 yards and three touchdowns.
Carson Cooper, senior, WR/DB – 29 tackles and three tackles for loss; 19 receptions for 254 yards and one touchdown.
Landon Foster, senior, DB – 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception.
Landon Gibson, junior, FB/LB – 46 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Jake Jones, junior, TE/DE – 22 tackles, one tackle for loss; 12 receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns.
The Mustangs were runners-up in the 3A-3 conference with a 5-1 record and were 7-4 overall. They advanced to the state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.