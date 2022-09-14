220914-TD-hoxie-football-photo

Hoxie’s Sawyer Anglin (22) breaks the tackle of one Paragould defender as another closes in. Hoxie dominated the Rams for a 38-0 victory Friday night at Paragould.

 TD Photo / Gretchen Hunt

The Hoxie Mustangs rolled up over 550 yards of total offense in a 38-0 rout of the Paragould Rams on Friday night at Paragould.

The Mustangs started quickly when Camden Brooks scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter. Later in the period, Sage Treadwell connected with Sawyer Anglin on a 75-yard touchdown pass to give Hoxie a 12-0 lead.

