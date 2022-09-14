The Hoxie Mustangs rolled up over 550 yards of total offense in a 38-0 rout of the Paragould Rams on Friday night at Paragould.
The Mustangs started quickly when Camden Brooks scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter. Later in the period, Sage Treadwell connected with Sawyer Anglin on a 75-yard touchdown pass to give Hoxie a 12-0 lead.
Brooks caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Treadwell for the only score of the second quarter, as the Mustangs stretched their advantage to 18-0 at the intermission.
Hoxie continued to pull away in the second half. Brooks scored on a three-yard run in the third quarter to push the lead to 24-0.
The Mustangs closed the game with two scores in the fourth quarter. Kayden Glenn ran 42 yards for a touchdown, followed by Jason Duncan Jr.’s extra-points to make the score 31-0. Hoxie’s final touchdown came on a five-yard run by Prechton Wilkerson. Duncan’s PAT set the final score.
Treadwell completed 10-of-15 pass attempts, for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
Brooks led Hoxie’s ground game with 185 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Wilkerson added 99 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Treadwell rushed eight times for 49 yards, and Glenn added 45 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
Carson Cooper led the Mustang receivers with four catches for 51 yards. Jake Jones had three receptions for 28 yards. Anglin had two catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Brooks finished with one catch for 15 yards and a touchdown.
Ethan Dulaney led the defense with five tackles and one tackle for loss. Montrell Varner had four tackles, including three tackles for loss. Mattheis Dobbs also had four tackles. Caden Dougan had two tackles and one tackle for loss. Mario Armstrong had two tackles and two tackles for loss. Cooper Spradlin had two tackles and one tackle for loss. Landon Foster and Ethin Romine each had two tackles. Glenn, Cooper, Landen Gibson, Devon Rogers and Duncan each recorded one tackle. Justin Slusser had one tackle and one tackle for loss. Slusser, Spradlin, Varner and Armstrong each had one sack.
Hoxie improved to 2-1 with the win. The Mustangs host Melbourne this week. It is also Pee Wee Night at Crider Field. The senior high game starts at 7 p.m.
