Hoxie quarterback Sage Treadwell threw three touchdown passes to Kayden Glenn in the first quarter to ignite a 42-point first-half as the Mustangs romped to a 42-0 homecoming victory over the Corning Bobcats Friday night at Crider Field. The Mustangs defense also turned in a stellar performance, holding Corning to just 73 total yards and three first-downs for the game.
Treadwell connected with Glenn on touchdowns of 27, eight and 36 yards in the opening period. Jason Duncan Jr. added the extra point following each score to give Hoxie a 21-0 lead. Camden Brooks ran for a four-yard touchdown later in the period, and Duncan kicked the PAT and the Mustangs led 28-0 after one quarter.
Treadwell tossed his fourth touchdown of the game, a 19-yarder to Jake Jones, in the second quarter. Duncan, who was five-of-five on extra points, added the PAT to push Hoxie’s lead to 35-0.
Hoxie’s final points came when Prechton Wilkerson scored on a seven-yard run later in the second quarter. Devon Rogers kicked the extra point and the Mustangs carried a 42-0 lead into halftime.
Neither team scored in the second half, as many reserves saw playing time.
Treadwell completed 11-of-14 passes, for 209 yards and four touchdowns.
Wilkerson was Hoxie’s leading rusher with 73 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts. Brooks had 30 yards and a touchdown on six attempts. Treadwell had two carries for 16 yards, and P.J. Forehand had two carries for four yards.
Glenn caught four passes for 94 yards and three touchdowns. Sawyer Anglin had two catches for 53 yards, and Carson Cooper caught two passes for 26 yards. Jones had one reception for a 19-yard touchdown. Rogers had one reception for 10 yards, and Ty Gramling caught one pass for seven yards.
Damion Rundel and Landon Foster led the defense with four tackles apiece. Landen Gibson and Mattheis Dobbs each recorded three tackles. Montrell Varner, Ethan Dulaney and Rogers each had two tackles. Stanley Boggs, Topher Nicholas and Forehand each made one tackle. Dobbs had a fumble recovery and Glenn had an interception.
The win was the second consecutive for the Mustangs and improved their season record to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in 3A-3 Conference play. Hoxie takes to the road this week when they travel to Piggott for a conference matchup with the Mohawks. Game time is 7 p.m.
