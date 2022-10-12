Hoxie quarterback Sage Treadwell threw three touchdown passes to Kayden Glenn in the first quarter to ignite a 42-point first-half as the Mustangs romped to a 42-0 homecoming victory over the Corning Bobcats Friday night at Crider Field. The Mustangs defense also turned in a stellar performance, holding Corning to just 73 total yards and three first-downs for the game.

Treadwell connected with Glenn on touchdowns of 27, eight and 36 yards in the opening period. Jason Duncan Jr. added the extra point following each score to give Hoxie a 21-0 lead. Camden Brooks ran for a four-yard touchdown later in the period, and Duncan kicked the PAT and the Mustangs led 28-0 after one quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.