Kayden Glenn caught three touchdown passes and returned an interception for another score as the Hoxie Mustangs routed the Harrisburg Hornets 56-14 in the 3A-3 Conference opener Friday night at Crider Field.
Cade Forrester threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Glenn just 21 seconds into the game. Jalen Chappell kicked the first of his six extra-points to give Hoxie a quick 7-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, Jace Benesch scored on an 18-yard run to put Hoxie ahead 13-0. Forrester hit Seth Brooks for a 23-yard touchdown with 2:04 remaining in the period. Forrester ran for the conversion to give the Mustangs a 21-0 lead.
Harrisburg continued to fight, however, and cut Hoxie’s lead to 21-14 after scoring back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter.
Hoxie responded by scoring three touchdowns in the final four minutes of the first half to put the Hornets away for good.
Brooks scored on a 23-yard run with 3:52 left in the half, followed by Chappell’s PAT, to make the score 28-14. Forrester connected with Glenn on two long scoring passes to close out the half. The first one covered 68 yards, and the second was from 56 yards. Chappell added the extra-point after each score, sending the Mustangs to the locker room with a commanding 42-14 lead.
Camden Brooks scored on a nine-yard run in the third quarter, and Chappell booted the PAT for a 49-14 Mustang advantage. Hoxie’s defense provided the next points when Glenn picked off a Hornet pass and returned it 25 yards for the game’s final touchdown. Chappell’s PAT set the final score. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Forrester completed nine-of-12 passes, for 212 yards and four touchdowns.
Glenn finished with four receptions for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Brooks had three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown, and Xander Ball caught two passes for 10 yards.
Forrester led Hoxie in rushing, with 118 yards on 11 carries. Camden Brooks added 54 yards and a touchdown on five carries, and Seth Brooks finished with 46 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Sage Treadwell had four carries for 31 yards, and Jace Benesh had one carry for an 18-yard touchdown. Carson Cooper carried twice for 13 yards, and Ball had one carry for 11 yards.
Benesch led the Hoxie defense with six tackles. Seth Brooks, Cooper, Noah Morse and Justin Slusser each recorded three tackles. Ball, Chappell, Mario Armstrong and Jarrett Thompson had two tackles apiece. Ethan Dulaney and Landon Foster each made one tackle.
Hoxie moves to 4-0 on the season and is 1-0 in the 3A-3 standings. The Mustangs are on the road this week to continue conference play at Palestine-Wheatley. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.