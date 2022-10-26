The Hoxie Mustangs moved into a first-place tie in the 3A-3 Conference with 48-0 shutout over the Manila Lions on Friday night at Crider Field.
Hoxie struck for two touchdowns in the first quarter on a seven-yard run by Camden Brooks and a 24-yard interception return by Mattheis Dobbs, for a 14-0 lead.
The Mustangs broke the game open with 27 points in the second period. Brooks scored on a five-yard run to push the lead to 21-0. Sawyer Anglin caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Sage Treadwell to push the advantage to 28-0.
Treadwell connected with Kayden Glenn for a pair of scores, from 19 and seven yards, to give Hoxie a commanding 41-0 lead at the intermission.
Prechton Wilkerson scored Hoxie’s final touchdown on a seven-yard run in the third quarter. Jason Duncan Jr., who was six-of-seven on extra points, added the final point.
Treadwell completed seven-of-nine passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 30 yards.
Wilkerson rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Brooks finished with 69 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Dillon Guthrie had 25 yards on two carries, and Glenn had one rush for four yards.
Carson Cooper had two pass receptions for 41 yards. Glenn caught two passes for 26 yards and two touchdowns. Anglin had a 24-yard touchdown reception. Jake Jones had one catch for 14 yards, and Brooks had one reception for five yards.
Ethan Dulaney led the defense with five tackles. Brooks and Landen Gibson each recorded three tackles. Jones, Landon Foster, Cooper, Damion Rundel and Cooper Spradlin each had two tackles. Montrell Varner, Caden Dougan, Glenn, Nolan Blackshear, Devon Rogers and Xander Wheelis each made one tackle. Dobbs and Foster each had an interception.
With the win, Hoxie is now 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference. The Mustangs are tied with Osceola for first place in 3A-3. Hoxie travels to Osceola this week for a showdown with the Seminoles. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.