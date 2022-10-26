221026-TD-hoxie-football-photo

Hoxie quarterback Sage Treadwell (1) runs for yardage in the Mustangs’ game against Manila on Friday night. Hoxie defeated the Lions 48-0 to move into a first-place tie with Osceola in the 3A-3 Conference standings. The Mustangs visit Osceola this week.

 Submitted Photo / Val Orrick

The Hoxie Mustangs moved into a first-place tie in the 3A-3 Conference with 48-0 shutout over the Manila Lions on Friday night at Crider Field.

Hoxie struck for two touchdowns in the first quarter on a seven-yard run by Camden Brooks and a 24-yard interception return by Mattheis Dobbs, for a 14-0 lead.

