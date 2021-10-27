Hoxie’s Seth Brooks accounted for six touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 49-6 rout of Manila in 3A-3 Conference football action Friday night at Manila. The senior running back ran for four touchdowns and was on the receiving end of two scoring passes from quarterback Cade Forrester, all in the first half.
Hoxie remained undefeated on the season with an 8-0 overall record and a 5-0 mark in conference play. The win also sets up this week’s meeting with the Osceola Seminoles, who are also 5-0 in the conference. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Crider Field.
The Mustangs made short work of Manila, scoring three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters. Brooks got things started with a 24-yard run with 10:31 to play in the first quarter. Forrester then passed eight yards to Brooks for Hoxie’s second touchdown at the 3:50 mark. Brooks ran for a two-yard score with 1:27 remaining and the Mustangs led 21-0 after one period of play.
Forrester found Brooks with a 26-yard touchdown pass with 9:13 to play in the second quarter. Brooks scored on a one-yard run later in the period to increase the lead to 35-0. He added his final touchdown on a 16-yard run with 1:23 left in the quarter to give Hoxie a 42-0 advantage at the intermission.
Hoxie’s only points of the second half came on a six-yard run by Camden Brooks with seven minutes to play in the third quarter. Guillermo Cabello capped a perfect night kicking, adding his seventh PAT of the game to make the score 49-0.
Manila avoided the shutout by scoring a touchdown with 7:40 to play in the game.
Brooks finished with 76 yards rushing on eight carries, and had two receptions for 34 yards.
Forrester, who was recently recognized by Scorebooklive.com as one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Arkansas, completed all six of his pass attempts, for 11 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Mustangs on the ground, with 118 yards on six carries.
Camden Brooks rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on six carries, and Jace Benesch added six yards on two carries.
Xander Ball had two receptions for 25 yards. Sawyer Anglin had one catch for 41 yards, and Kayden Glenn caught one pass for 11 yards.
Ethan Dulaney led the defense with six total tackles, while Benesch recorded five tackles. Noah Morse, Camden Brooks and Caden Dougan each made two tackles. Ball, Jake Jones, Mario Armstrong, Mattheis Dobbs, Justin Slusser, Nolan Blackshear, Cabello, Carson Cooper, Landen Gibson and Glenn each made one tackle.
