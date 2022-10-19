Once again, the Hoxie Mustangs held their opponent to less than 100 yards of total offense in a 42-0 rout of the Piggott Mohawks in 3A-3 football action Friday night at Piggott.
Camden Brooks scored on a three-yard run and Sage Treadwell threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Glenn in the first quarter for the Mustangs. Jason Duncan Jr. was successful on both extra points, as Hoxie led 14-0 after one period of play.
The Mustangs put the game away in the second period with 28 points. Brooks scored on a one-yard run. Treadwell tossed touchdown passes of 30 yards to Carson Cooper and 16 yards to Ty Gramling. Duncan added the extra points after each score. Prechton Wilkerson scored the final touchdown on a five-yard run, and Marc Monfort kicked the PAT to give Hoxie a 42-0 lead at halftime.
For the game, Treadwell completed eight-of-nine passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns.
Brooks led Hoxie in rushing with 85 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts. Wilkerson added 47 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts. Treadwell finished with 26 yards on four carries, and Glenn had one carry for 19 yards.
Glenn had two receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. Sawyer Anglin caught two passes for 47 yards, and Cooper had two receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown. Jake Jones had one reception for 17 yards, and Gramling caught one pass for 16 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Glenn had two tackles. Ethan Dulaney, Mattheis Dobbs, Landen Gibson, Topher Nicholas, Cooper, Damion Rundel, Devon Rogers, Caden Dougan, Brooks, Cooper Spradlin, Montrell Varner, Landon Foster and Louie Simkins each had one tackle.
With the win, Hoxie is 5-2 on the season and 3-0 in 3A-3 conference play. The Mustangs are in a four-way tie for first place in the conference, along with Manila, Osceola and Walnut Ridge. The Mustangs host Manila for senior night this week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Crider Field.
