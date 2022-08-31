220831-TD-hoxie-football-photo

Hoxie running back Camden Brooks (2) evades a diving Trumann defender during Friday night’s action. Hoxie defeated the Wildcats 14-6 in the season opener for both teams.

 Submitted photo / Val Orrick

Kayden Glenn scored both of Hoxie’s touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 14-6 win over the Trumann Wildcats in the first game of the 2022 football season.

Hoxie jumped on top 7-0 when quarterback Sage Treadwell hit Glenn with a 39-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Jason Duncan kicked the extra-point for a 7-0 Mustang lead.

