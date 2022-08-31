Kayden Glenn scored both of Hoxie’s touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 14-6 win over the Trumann Wildcats in the first game of the 2022 football season.
Hoxie jumped on top 7-0 when quarterback Sage Treadwell hit Glenn with a 39-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Jason Duncan kicked the extra-point for a 7-0 Mustang lead.
Trumann responded with a 93-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but the Mustang defense stopped the two-point conversion attempt to preserve a 7-6 lead.
The defenses controlled the game in the third quarter, with neither team able to add to its score.
The only points of the second half came on Glenn’s one-yard run in the fourth quarter. Duncan added his second PAT, which proved to be the game’s final point.
Treadwell finished the game with seven completions on 12 attempts, for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Camden Brooks led Hoxie’s offense with 125 yards rushing on 25 carries. Glenn added 37 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Glenn caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Jake Jones caught one pass for 13 yards, and Carson Cooper had one reception for 12 yards.
On defense for Hoxie, Mattheis Dobbs had five tackles and eight assists, including one tackle for loss. Mario Armstrong had four tackles and three assists, and a tackle for loss. Carson Cooper added three tackles and an assist and had two tackles for loss. Landon Foster finished with two tackles. Ethan Dulaney had a tackle and four assists, and Louie Simkins had a tackle and two assists. Glenn and Justin Slusser each had one tackle and one assist.
Landen Gibson and Caden Dougan each had three assists, while Montrell Varner and Cooper Spradlin each assisted on one tackle.
Hoxie goes on the road this week to take on the Westside Warriors in Jonesboro. Game time is 7 p.m.
