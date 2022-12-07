The 63rd annual WBU High School Basketball Tournament concluded Saturday night at the Southerland-Mabee Center on the WBU campus.
Saturday Riverside–S-H boys
Brayeson Timms scored 26 points as the Riverside Rebels claimed the boys championship with a 61-54 win over Sloan-Hendrix. It is the ninth WBU title for Riverside, and their first since 2013.
Cash Gillis added 14 points for the Rebels.
Luke Murphy led three Greyhounds in double figures with 13 points. Harper Rorex and Braden Cox each added 11 points.
Salem–Riverside girls
The Salem Lady Greyhounds won their first-ever WBU championship by defeating Riverside’s Lady Rebels 49-40.
Marleigh Sellars led Salem with 19 points, while Chelsea Hamilton scored 17 points.
Amber Courtney led Riverside with 16 points.
Friday Riverside– Tuckerman girls
The Riverside Lady Rebels defeated Tuckerman 47-40 in the first girls semifinal on Friday.
Amber Courtney led Riverside with 16 points, and Gracie Washington added 10 points.
MacKenzie Soden led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points.
Riverside– Tuckerman boys
The Riverside boys advanced to the championship game by defeating Tuckerman 52-40.
The Rebels were led by Harrison McAnally with 16 points, while Brayeson Timms and Cash Gillis each added 10 points.
Waylon Tackett led Tuckerman with 11 points. Eli Tackett and Amare Neal each scored 10.
Salem– Marmaduke girls
In the second girls semifinal, Salem defeated Marmaduke 58-49.
Marleigh Sellars scored 19 points, and Chelsea Hamilton had 17 for Salem.
Mackenzie Hampton and Baylie Joiner each scored 19 points for Marmaduke.
Sloan-Hendrix– Pocahontas boys
The Sloan-Hendrix Greyhounds reached the title game with a 56-50 win over the Pocahontas Redskins.
Braden Cox led the Greyhounds with 14 points. Ethan Lee scored 13 points, and Harper Rorex finished with 10.
Harrison Carter led Pocahontas with 14 points, and Bryce Mason scored 10 points.
Thursday Riverside– Westside girls
The Riverside Lady Rebels advanced to the semifinals by defeating Westside, 58-39, on Thursday.
Brooklyn Berry and Ali Towles each scored 12 points to lead Riverside.
Elizabeth Hufstedler led Westside with eight points.
Riverside– Corning boys
Riverside’s Harrison McAnally hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Rebels to the semifinals with a 45-42 win over Corning.
McAnally and Cash Gillis each finished with 12 points for Riverside.
Jayce Couch scored 16 points to lead the Bobcats.
Tuckerman– Hoxie girls
Tuckerman’s Lady Bulldogs reached the semifinals with a 50-38 victory over the Hoxie Lady Mustangs.
Ashley Dawson had a game-high 24 points, while MacKenzie Soden added 16 points for Tuckerman.
Hoxie was led by Cara Forrester with 17 points, and Olivia Hampton with 10 points.
Tuckerman– Marmaduke boys
The Tuckerman boys joined the Lady Bulldogs in the semifinals by defeating Marmaduke 65-44.
The Bulldogs were led by Amare Neal with 24 points, and Eli Tackett with 15.
Chandler Harrelson had 15 points for Marmaduke.
Wednesday Marmaduke– Corning girls
Marmaduke’s Lady Greyhounds defeated the Corning Lady Bobcats 65-54.
For Marmaduke, Makenzie Hampton led all scorers with 22 points, while Chancey Henry finished with 18.
Corning was led by Whitney Bolen with 18 points, and Kenlie Watson with 17.
Pocahontas– Westside boys
In the second game on Wednesday, the Pocahontas boys defeated Westside, 64-55, to advance to the semifinals.
Harrison Carter finished with 20 points to lead Pocahontas. Bryce Mason finished with 16, while Kayden Mahan had 13.
Tanner Darr finished with 19 for Westside, and Eli Whitmire finished with 16.
Salem– Hillcrest girls
The top-seeded Salem Lady Greyhounds advanced to the semifinals with a 58-27 win over Hillcrest.
Marleigh Sellars led Salem with 25 points.
Kayleigh Kirk scored 10 points to lead Hillcrest.
S-H–Hoxie boys
The Sloan-Hendrix boys advanced with a 78-44 win over Hoxie in Wednesday’s final game.
Karson Roark led the Greyhounds with 20 points. Braden Cox finished with 18, and Harper Rorex added 12.
Hoxie was led by Jake Jones’ 16 points, while Kyler Lenderman had 10.
Tuesday Marmaduke– Maynard girls
The Marmaduke girls defeated the Maynard Lady Tigers, 58-30.
Baylie Joiner had 14 points to lead the Marmaduke, while Chancey Henry had 13.
Kennedy Cox finished with 10 points for Maynard.
Corning–Hillcrest boys
In the second game on Tuesday, the Corning Bobcats defeated Hillcrest 55-39.
Roman Davis and Jayce Couch each scored 10 points to lead Corning.
For Hillcrest, Eli Brewer had 10 points, and Talmadge Smith added 10 points.
Hillcrest– Pocahontas girls
The Hillcrest Lady Screamin’ Eagles edged Pocahontas, 32-31.
Summer Doyle led Hillcrest with 15 points.
Lauren Berger had 11 points, and Abby Liehbaber scored 10 for Pocahontas.
Marmaduke–WR boys
The Marmaduke Greyhounds defeated Walnut Ridge’s Bobcats, 46-42 on Tuesday.
Blake Gipson led the Redskins with 22 points, while Chandler Harrelson added 12 points.
Maddox Jean scored 12 points, and Davis Callahan had 11 for the Bobcats.
Monday Westside–S-H girls
In the opening game of the tournament, the Westside girls defeated Sloan-Hendrix 53-38.
Lanie Welch led Westside with 25 points.
Makayla Gosha led the Lady Greyhounds with 20 points. Carley Morgan and Katelyn Graddy each finished with seven points.
Hoxie–Trumann boys
The Hoxie Mustangs advanced with a 59-50 win over the Trumann Wildcats.
Cooper Spradlin led Hoxie with 21 points. Jake Jones finished with 19 points, and Kyler Lenderman added 11 points.
Trumann was led by Tristin Battles with 12 points.
Hoxie–WR girls
Hoxie’s Lady Mustangs defeated Walnut Ridge 64-37 on the tournament’s first day.
Olivia Compton led Hoxie with 19 points. Cara Forrester had 15 points, and Ellery Gillham added 11.
Taylor Forrester finished with 18 points to lead Walnut Ridge, while Lala Nunally scored 13.
Pocahontas–Maynard
In a battle of Randolph County teams, Pocahontas outlasted Maynard, 68-64.
The Redskins had four players in double figures, led by Kayden Mahan with 16 points. Will Mason and Clay Liebhaber each scored 12, while D.J. Coffey had 10.
The Tigers had three players in double figures, led by Drey Beasley with 32 points. Alex James finished with 19 points and John Cline added 10.
