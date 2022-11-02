Sloan-Hendrix jumped out to a big lead early in the game and cruised to a 75-21 victory over Hillcrest in senior boys basketball on Friday night at Imboden.
The Greyhounds (4-0) led 24-2 after the first quarter and 45-7 at halftime.
Harper Rorex led Sloan-Hendrix with 15 points. Braden Cox and Karson Roark each scored 11 points, while Ethan Lee and Cade Grisham chipped in 10 points apiece.
The senior Greyhounds improved to 3-0 on the season with a 79-45 win at Mammoth Spring on Oct. 25.
The game was close in the first half, with Sloan-Hendrix leading 18-17 after the first quarter and 36-28 at halftime.
The Greyhounds took control in the second half, outscoring the Bears 28-12 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 64-40.
Grisham led Sloan-Hendrix with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Harper Rorex had 18 points and eight assists. Luke Murphy added 11 points and three steals Lee finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Cox added 10 points.
Sloan-Hendrix won the senior B game, 35-15.
The Sloan-Hendrix junior boys defeated Tuckerman 49-34 in the finals of the Bill McCurley Junior High basketball tournament on Saturday at Imboden.
Dallas Durham led the junior Greyhounds with 21 points. Hudson Rorex and Corey Sullens each had 10 points.
Sloan-Hendrix defeated Hillcrest 44-13 in the semifinals on Thursday.
Hudson Rorex scored 14 points and Durham added 12 points.
