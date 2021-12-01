The Sloan-Hendrix Greyhounds defeated the Highland Rebels 54-45 in senior boys basketball on Nov. 23 at Imboden. The Greyhounds improved to 9-1 on the season with the win.
Luke Murphy led Sloan-Hendrix with 17 points and six steals. Braden Cox and Cade Grisham each added 12 points.
The Sloan-Hendrix junior boys remained undefeated by defeating Highland 47-41. The junior Hounds are now 10-0.
Karson Roark led the team with 22 points and seven steals. Hudson Rorex scored 12 points, and Braxton Wall added 10 points.
Cross County
Cox scored 26 points as Sloan-Hendrix routed the Cross County Thunderbirds 90-34 on Nov. 22 at Cherry Valley. Cox also had six steals in the contest.
Ethan Lee recorded a double double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Grisham, Harper Rorex, Ethan Pickett and Murphy each chipped in 10 points for the Greyhounds.
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior boys game, 57-23.
Wall scored 12 points, and Roark added 10 points for the junior Greyhounds.
