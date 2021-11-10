Runners from Sloan-Hendrix High School participated at the 2A State Cross-Country Meet in Hot Springs last week.
Davis Smith was the top Greyhound finisher in the boys 5,000-meter final. Smith placed 22nd with a time of 19:35.70. Also for Sloan-Hendrix, Garrett Choate finished in 52nd place (21:42.95), while Nathan Jackson was 59th (22:04.53). Dustin finished in 66th place (22:23.23), and James Robison was 96th (26:03.13).
As a team, the Sloan-Hendrix boys finished in 10th place.
Autumn Smith was the lone Lady Greyhound to place in the girls 5k. She finished 23rd with a time of 23:50.93.
