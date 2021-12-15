Sloan-Hendrix defeated the White County Central Bears, 70-45, in senior boys basketball on Dec. 7, at Imboden.
The Greyhounds led 16-9 after one quarter, 26-17 at halftime and 47-33 at the end of the third quarter.
Four Greyhounds scored in double figures, led by Luke Murphy with 19 points. Harper Rorex, Cade Grisham and Ethan Lee each had 11 points for the Hounds.
Girls
WCC won the senior girls game, 39-34.
