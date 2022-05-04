The Sloan-Hendrix senior high track teams competed in the 2A Region 2 Meet on April 27 at Melbourne.
Greyhound athletes posted the following top-10 results:
Girls
Remington Cobble: sixth in the 100m, eighth in the 200m.
Vivica Smith: seventh in the 10m.
Autumn Smith: third in the 1,600m, third in the 3,200m.
Cadee Johnson: sixth in the discus, third in the shot put.
Lady Greyhound relay teams finished second in the 4x400m, third in the 4x100m and third in the 4x200m.
Boys
Gage Vanwinkle: fifth in the 100m, eighth in the 200m.
Garrett Choate: eighth in the 100m.
Braxton Wall: 10th in the 200m, 10th in the high jump, ninth in the long jump.
Nathan Jackson: seventh in the long jump, ninth in the triple jump.
Davis Smith: fourth in the 800m, third in the 3,200m.
Harper Rorex: fifth in the 800m, seventh in the 3,200m.
Julian Folk: sixth in the 800m, second in the 1,600m.
Cade Grisham: seventh in the high jump, 10th in the shot put.
The Greyhound boys relay teams finished second in the 4x400m, second in the 4x800m, third in the 4x100m and third in the 4x200m.
