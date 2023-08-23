The high school football season may begin 30 minutes to an hour later than expected for many teams in Arkansas.
Game times for Friday’s season openers have been pushed back by several schools because of excessive heat in the forecast. The National Weather Service forecast for Friday includes a high temperature of 100 in Jonesboro, with 103 in the forecast for Little Rock and 104 for Fort Smith.
Friday’s Hoxie-Trumann game at Crider Field and Walnut Ridge’s game at Highland are among those that will now kick off at 8 p.m. Hoxie’s junior high home game with Melbourne on Thursday will start at 7:30. The Walnut Ridge junior high game with Highland at Sexton Field is still scheduled for 7 p.m. at this time. Both Hoxie and Walnut Ridge have cancelled their seventh-grade games scheduled for Thursday.
Other games now set for an 8 p.m. start include Brookland-Westside, Valley View-Harding Academy, Wynne-Marion; Southside-Pocahontas; Paragould-Greene County Tech; Cross County-Harrisburg; and Hector-Marked Tree.
The Osceola-Newport and Gosnell-Piggott games have been pushed back to 7:30 p.m.
Friday night games that remained set for a 7 p.m. start, as of Monday afternoon, included West Memphis-Jonesboro; Mountain Home-Nettleton; Blytheville- Little Rock Mills; Manila-Rivercrest; and Corning-Rector. Officials at several of those schools indicated possible starting time changes are under discussion.
Brookland’s junior high game Thursday at Gosnell has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Valley View’s junior high game at Harding Academy has been pushed back to 7:30, as has Newport’s game at Bauxite.
Brookland’s golf match Monday at Highland was postponed because of excessive temperatures and Valley View is shortening golf matches to nine holes this week, coach Josh Allison said.
The Arkansas Activities Association issued a statement Monday advising schools that adjustments in practice and game times may be necessary this week.
Wet bulb globe guidelines must be followed for practice, according to the statement, and officials will add official timeouts to games in order to address heat issues and allow time for hydration.
