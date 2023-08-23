The high school football season may begin 30 minutes to an hour later than expected for many teams in Arkansas.

Game times for Friday’s season openers have been pushed back by several schools because of excessive heat in the forecast. The National Weather Service forecast for Friday includes a high temperature of 100 in Jonesboro, with 103 in the forecast for Little Rock and 104 for Fort Smith.

