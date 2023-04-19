The Hillcrest baseball team finished as runners-up in the First Community Bank Tournament held Friday and Saturday in Batesville. The Screamin’ Eagles posted wins over Augusta, Bradford and Midland before falling to Pangburn in the finals.
Augusta
Hillcrest opened tournament play with a 17-5 win over the Augusta Red Devils on Friday.
A six-run fourth inning keyed the blowout. Clayton Rose, Kade Qualls and Landon Wright each had RBIs in the inning.
Rose finished with four RBIs in the game. Qualls, Ryker Netrefa, Mason Lecroy, Slayde Baker, Wright, Blaine Johnson and Rose each had a hit for Hillcrest.
Maddox Perkins was the winning pitcher. He allowed five runs on three hits, and had eight strikeouts.
Bradford
In their next game, the Screamin’ Eagles defeated Bradford 14-7 on Saturday.
Once again, one inning proved to be crucial as Hillcrest tallied eight runs in the fifth.
Hillcrest collected 12 hits against Bradford. Rose, Tal Smith, Barker and Brayden Oliver each had two hits for the Screamin’ Eagles. Barker also had three stolen bases.
Midland
A five-run fourth inning lifted Hillcrest to a 12-6 win over the Midland Mustangs in a semifinal game later on Saturday.
The game was tied 4-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Ryker Netrefa singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run to give Hillcrest the lead. Lecroy followed with an RBI single, and Perkins added a two-run single.
The Screamin’ Eagles tallied nine hits in the game, led by Tanner Durham, who went 3-for-4. Lecroy and Netrefa also finished with multiple hits.
Eli Brewer got the start for Hillcrest. He allowed three hits and three runs over two innings, striking out three.
Pangburn
Hillcrest lost to Pangburn 17-2 in finals. Netrefa, Rose and Lecroy tallied the only three hits for Hillcrest in the game.
