The seeds have been announced for the 2021 Williams Baptist University High School Tournament, which begins Monday, Nov. 29.
On the girls’ side, three-time winner Tuckerman earns the top seed, while Walnut Ridge has the top honors on the boys’ side.
Joining Tuckerman on the girls bracket are: (2) Marmaduke, (3) Hoxie, (4) Corning, (5) Westside, (6) Walnut Ridge, (7) Pocahontas, (8) Maynard, (9) Hillcrest and (10) Sloan-Hendrix.
The top seeded Walnut Ridge boys are followed by (2) Sloan-Hendrix, (3) Westside, (4) Pochontas, (5) Tuckerman, (6) Marmaduke, (7) Corning, (8) Riverside, (9) Maynard and (10) Hillcrest.
The top six seeds will receive a bye through the first round.
The games will be played beginning on Nov. 29, with the championships being played on Saturday, Dec. 4. All games will be played at the Southerland-Mabee Center on the WBU campus in Walnut Ridge. You can follow the tournament daily with updates at www.wbueagles.com.
Runners compete in AMC championships
The men’s and women’s cross-country teams from Williams Baptist University competed the American Midwest Conference Championships on Friday in Columbia, Mo.
The Williams women finished sixth in the 5k race with 167 points, 12 points behind fifth-place Hannibal-LaGrange and nine points ahead of seventh-place Lyon.
Emma Shaw finished 25th with a time of 21: 35. Mikey Larson finished 37th with a time of 22:29. Ali Ward finished 39th with a time of 22:38. Victoria Roddy finished 43rd with a time of 23:01. Amy McMorris finished 48th with a time of 23:42. Emily Weiss finished 49th with a time of 23:45. Jessica Smith finished 52nd with a time of 24:54, good enough for a new personal best. Olivia Palmer finished 59th with a time of 27:03, and Kara McBrayer finished 63rd with a time of 34:47.
The Williams men finished sixth in the 8k race with 171 points, 10 behind fifth-place Lyon and three ahead of seventh-place UHSP.
Gunner Shell finished 26th with a time of 29:36. Grant Thompson finished 30th with a time of 30:01. Gage Blankenship finished 42nd with a time of 32:28. Karlis Smith finished 43rd with a time of 33:30. Ryan Moshinsky finished 45th with a time of 34:43, and Hunter Wade finished 51st with a time of 39:19.
Volleyball team ends season
The Williams volleyball team ended their 2021 season with a loss to the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Eagles fell in straight sets, 25-9, 27-25 and 25-10 to the Trojans.
The Lady Eagles finished the season 2-25 overall and failed to qualify for the American Midwest Conference Tournament with a 1-7 record in the league.
Molly Henson led the team with seven kills, while Monica Guerrero had six. Sydney Burgin had 17 assists, and Elaine Blackmon had 17 digs.
The Lady Eagles dropped their match at the University of Health, Science and Pharmacy on Friday night in St. Louis. WBU fell in straight sets to the Eutectics, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15.
Henson led the squad with seven kills in the match. Burgin had 16 assists, while Blackmon had 15 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.