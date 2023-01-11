The Sloan-Hendrix Lady Greyhounds fell to Rivercrest, 57-41, in Division I girls championship game at the NEA Invitational Basketball Tournament on Jan. 4 in Jonesboro.
The Lady Greyhounds got off to a fast start, scoring the first six points of the game. Rivercrest later went on a 12-0 run and led 19-16 after one quarter. The Lady Colts continued to lead 25-20 after a low-scoring second period.
Carley Morgan hit a three-pointer quarter to bring Sloan-Hendrix to within 31-26 with six minutes to play in the third quarter. Rivercrest, however, went on a 14-4 run during the remainder of the period and led 45-30 entering the final quarter.
Rivercrest outscored the Lady Greyhounds 12-11 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Sloan-Hendrix, who dressed out six players for the game, had to finish with only four players on the court after two players fouled out.
Makayla Gosha led Sloan-Hendrix with 14 points. Katelyn Graddy had nine points, and Laney Horton added eight points. Morgan finished with six points, and Cadee Johnson had four points.
Gosha and Graddy were named to the All-Tournament team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.