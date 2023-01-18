Sloan-Hendrix defeated South Side 75-41 in 2A-2 senior boys basketball Friday at Bee Branch.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 4:59 am
Sloan-Hendrix defeated South Side 75-41 in 2A-2 senior boys basketball Friday at Bee Branch.
The contest was never in doubt, as the Greyhounds led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter, 43-16 at halftime and 67-34 after three periods.
Five Sloan-Hendrix players scored in double figures, led by Braden Cox with 17 points. Harper Rorex had 15 points, and Luke Murphy contributed 12 points. Cade Grisham and Karson Roark each had 10 points.
The victory improved the Greyhounds to 10-0 in the conference and 23-2 overall.
In senior girls action, South Side beat the Lady Greyhounds 77-50.
Earlier in the week, the Sloan-Hendrix senior girls defeated Marshall 51-45 on Jan. 11 at Imboden.
On Jan. 10, the Greyhounds traveled to Mt. Vernon to take on the Mt. Vernon-Enola Warhawks in conference action. Sloan-Hendrix won the senior boys game, 54-39. In the senior girls contest, Abigail Geoffrion scored eight points in the Lady Greyhounds 57-29 loss to the Lady Warhawks.
