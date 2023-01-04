The Sloan-Hendrix senior boys basketball team won the Holiday Hoops Tournament at Berryville last week. The Greyhounds defeated Fordyce 79-52 in the championship game on Friday. The victories helped Sloan-Hendrix hold on to the number-one ranking in the Arkansas Sports Media poll for Class 2A boys.
Sloan-Hendrix used a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Fountain Lake Cobras, 67-62, in overtime in Thursday’s semifinals. The Greyhounds trailed 48-42 entering the final period but fought back to tie the game at 54-54 at the end of regulation. Sloan-Hendrix maintained their momentum to outscore Fountain Lake 13-8 in the extra period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.