The Sloan-Hendrix Greyhounds outscored Melbourne 20-9 in the fourth quarter to earn a 61-51 victory in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball on Feb. 1 at Imboden.
Melbourne led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 33-27 at halftime. The Greyhounds closed to within 42-41 after three quarters before going on their fourth-quarter run.
Braden Cox led Sloan-Hendrix with 24 points, including nine in the final period. Cade Grisham finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Ethan Lee had 13 points and 13 rebounds.
The Greyhounds improved to 9-0 in conference play and 21-5 overall.
In junior boys action, Karson Roark converted a layup in the closing seconds to give Sloan-Hendrix a 34-33 win. Roark finished with 12 points, and Braxton Wall added to for the junior Hounds, who improved to 20-1 on the season.
The Melbourne senior girls defeated Sloan-Hendrix, 44-13.
Midland
Cox scored 27 points as the senior Greyhounds routed the Midland Mustangs 78-20 on Jan. 31.
Sloan-Hendrix opened a 25-6 lead in the first quarter and carried a 49-13 lead into halftime.
Cole Walker added 12 points, Cade Grisham 11 and Harper Rorex 10 for the Greyhounds.
Midland won the senior girls game, 38-25.
