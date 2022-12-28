Bill McCurley Gym in Imboden was the site when the Sloan-Hendrix Greyhounds, the number-one ranked team in Class 2A, hosted the fifth-ranked Marshall Bobcats in 2A-2 senior boys basketball action on Dec. 20.
Marshall held a slim 17-16 lead after one quarter and stretched their advantage to 36-28 at halftime. Sloan-Hendrix came out strong in the second half and outscored the Bobcats 20-11 in the third period to take a 48-47 lead into the final period. The Greyhounds went on a 20-15 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 68-62 victory.
