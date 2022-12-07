Thirteen members of the Walnut Ridge Bobcat senior high football team received 3A-3 All-Conference recognition. Those recognized included:
First team 3A-3 All-Conference
Cam Buys, senior – 70 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery; 17 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns.
Logan Sain, senior – 97 carries for 605 yards and seven touchdowns; 65 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble.
Walker Ward, senior – 24-for 50 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns, 215 rushes for 1,452 yards and 19 touchdowns; 106 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery.
Kai Watson, senior – 129 carries for 1,050 yards and 14 touchdowns, 21 receptions for 136 yards; 30 tackles, six interceptions, 11 passes defended.
Payton Ditto, senior – 21 total tackles in six games.
Jack Cain, senior – 106 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery.
Mark Hatfield, junior – three receptions for 59 yards; 38 tackles, six passes defended.
Hunter Colvey, senior – 16 carries for 131 yards and one touchdown; 70 tackles, one tackle for loss.
Second team 3A-3 All-Conference
Dawson Ward, junior – 45 tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks.
Wyatt Davis, junior offensive and defensive lineman.
Sebastian Hoffman, junior center, recorded three tackles on defense.
Collin Andrews, sophomore offensive lineman; 13 tackles, three passes defended.
Jaden Blaylock, senior – eight receptions for 140 yards; 20 tackles on defense, three passes defended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.